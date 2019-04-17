Nature Celebrations Across the Region

by ·

Earth Day—a time to celebrate nature and unite in support of the environment with a day (or more) of dedication! This world-wide celebration sends its message surrounded by festivities set to educate and engage global appreciation with local organizations.

“Pinpointing” places across the region embracing this reason, let’s share the who, what, when and where to enjoy sights, sounds and sensations.

TANNERSVILLE

Monroe County Earth Day

APRIL 27 10:00AM to 3:00PM

Join the Monroe County Conversation District and Northampton Community College as they celebrate Monroe County’s environmental efforts and successes! Enjoy ongoing live music, speakers, exhibitors, give & take, tire amnesty, Earth Speaks Exhibit, e-cycling, children’s activities, delicious food and more.

Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center

Tannersville – 2411 Route 715

(570) 629-3061 mcearthday.org

Cost: FREE

DINGMANS FERRY

Earth Day Festival

APRIL 27 11:00AM to 4:00PM

Help PEEC celebrate the Earth! At this Earth Day Festival, there will be hands-on learning stations, interpretive hikes, conservation exhibits, crafts, tasty food, music, and more. Pre-registration not required.

Pocono Environmental Education Center

Dingmans Ferry – 538 Emery Road

(570) 828-2319 peec.org

Cost: $5/car

JIM THORPE

Jim Thorpe Earth Day

APRIL 27 9:00AM to 6:30PM

Annual Earth Day celebration consists of a Lehigh River cleanup, kids’ activities, free live performances, workshops, environmental info, food and more. Train excursions available for an additional fee. At Josiah White Park and other locations downtown.

Jim Thorpe – 1 Susquehanna Road

(570) 325-2079 jimthorpe.org

Cost: FREE