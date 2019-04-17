Nature Celebrations Across the Region

Earth Day—a time to celebrate nature and unite in support of the environment with a day (or more) of dedication! This world-wide celebration sends its message surrounded by festivities set to educate and engage global appreciation with local organizations.
TANNERSVILLE
Monroe County Earth
Join the Monroe County Conversation District and Northampton Community College as they celebrate Monroe County’s environmental efforts and successes! Enjoy ongoing live music, speakers, exhibitors, give & take, tire amnesty, Earth Speaks Exhibit, e-cycling, children’s activities, delicious food and more.
Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center
Tannersville – 2411 Route 715
(570) 629-3061 mcearthday.org
Cost: FREE
DINGMANS FERRY
Earth Day Festival
APRIL 27 11:00AM to 4:00PM
Help PEEC celebrate the Earth! At this Earth Day Festival, there will be hands-on learning stations, interpretive hikes, conservation exhibits, crafts, tasty food, music, and more. Pre-registration not required.
Pocono Environmental Education Center
Dingmans Ferry – 538 Emery Road
(570) 828-2319 peec.org
Cost: $5/car
JIM THORPE
Jim Thorpe Earth Day
APRIL 27 9:00AM to 6:30PM
Annual Earth Day celebration consists of a Lehigh River cleanup, kids’ activities, free live performances, workshops, environmental info, food and more. Train excursions available for an additional fee. At Josiah White Park and other locations downtown.
Jim Thorpe – 1 Susquehanna Road
(570) 325-2079 jimthorpe.org
Cost: FREE