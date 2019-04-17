Holley Ross Pottery… A Destination Experience

by ·

“A place to make a memory, not just a gift shop!” describes Charlotte Laing of Holley Ross Pottery, nestled in quaint LaAnna on Route 191 between Cresco & Newfoundland. The large factory showroom accommodates a wealth of manufacturers’ items including Fiesta Dinnerware, Polish Pottery and Talavera Pottery alongside their own pieces made onsite.

Outdoors, customers experience Holley Ross’ acreage with a swinging bridge, sawdust trails, and a breathtaking lake. Many make a day of it, taking in an 11 a.m. pottery demo available Tuesday thru Friday, then pack purchases in their vehicles to take a stroll through the grounds.

Calling Holley Ross Pottery “A Destination,” Laing echoes sentiments of customers eager to reminisce repeat visits for home decor, then to explore the area as spring greenery breaks forth.



Open for the season May 1st. Winter hours by chance or by appointment thru April 30th.

www.HolleyRoss.com