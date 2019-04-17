by ·

Celebrate National Park Week April 20 to 28 with incentives across the nation to explore an amazing situation. A way to introduce and share the great outdoors is yours with the Pocono Mountains always in participation. This weeklong determination gives just the right amount of enthusiasm to get out and go.

Scranton’s Steamtown National Historic Site kicks off annual train operations April 20, where a locomotive history scene reveals the people who built, repaired and rode. Visitor Center, museum and grounds are free to enter; while excursion tickets offer “Yard Shuttle,” “Scranton Limited” and “Nay Aug Gorge Limited” train rides for a fee.

National Park Rx Day, April 28, highlights local organizations that join our National Parks in encouraging everyone to get active. Gather ‘round with healthy activities and info that make outdoor living sound pretty appealing so make Park & Play plans today.