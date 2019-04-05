Spring Turkey & Fishing Seasons

PA TROUT SEASON: APRIL 13 – SEPTEMBER 2
PA SPRING TURKEY SEASON: APRIL 27 – MAY 31
PA TROUT & TURKEY LICENSE REQUIREMENTS
Driver’s License with Current Address
Social Security Number
GUIDELINES*
TROUT
• Minimum Size 7 inches
• Daily Limit 5 Streams Lakes & Ponds Combined Species
PA Fish & Boat Commission
fishandboat.com
TURKEY
• Bearded bird only
• Daily limit 1
• Hours
April 27 – May 11 1 1/2 hours before sunrise until noon
May 13 – May 31 1 1/2 hours before sunrise until 1/2 hour after sunset
PA Game Commission
pgc.pa.gov
*Additional regulations may apply, see websites for more information.