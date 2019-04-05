Spring Turkey & Fishing Seasons

by ·

PA TROUT SEASON: APRIL 13 – SEPTEMBER 2

PA SPRING TURKEY SEASON: APRIL 27 – MAY 31

PA TROUT & TURKEY LICENSE REQUIREMENTS

Driver’s License with Current Address

Social Security Number

GUIDELINES*

TROUT

• Minimum Size 7 inches

• Daily Limit 5 Streams Lakes & Ponds Combined Species

PA Fish & Boat Commission

fishandboat.com

TURKEY

• Bearded bird only

• Daily limit 1

• Hours

April 27 – May 11 1 1/2 hours before sunrise until noon

May 13 – May 31 1 1/2 hours before sunrise until 1/2 hour after sunset

PA Game Commission

pgc.pa.gov

*Additional regulations may apply, see websites for more information.