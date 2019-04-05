The Inside Scoop

by ·

This Week’s Indoor Fun Find on Track

Consideration in blending ideas for recreation, creates an astounding collection of opportunities in the Pocono Mountains. Sharing a few interior to-do’s across the region, turns attention to indoor go-karts with S&S Speedways topping the charts this edition for those with adrenaline ambition.



While private parties like bachelorette, holiday and corporate team building are “popular,” co-owner Denise Smith delivers the dish that stop-ins attract a lot of attention. Suggesting parents, caregivers, or friends seeking some fun give the track a run; she reminds the inside attraction provides exhilarating action no matter what the weather!

7062 Route 209, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Brake for Details at SSSpeedways.com

570-420-5500

