Waverly House & Garden Show

Waverly Community House embraces spring as a time for renewal hosting the annual House & Garden Show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28. The show features fresh ideas and new approaches to decor, plus tips for healthy eating alternatives and sustainable gardening, introducing one and all to area talent and treasures.

Browse over 30 friendly vendors on site, including: Distinctively Raisa, Annie’s Country Kitchen, Fullers Overlook Farm, Case Quattro Winery, Arendt’s Outdoor Services, Inc. and more!

A delicious luncheon will be provided by the Waverly Deli. Check out the Comm’s upstairs thrift shop for some great buys, and take home tasty treats from the Comm Bake Shop.

House & Garden Show admission is a suggested $5 donation per person with proceeds benefitting Waverly Community House’s mission to, “Enrich the lives of individuals and families in the region by fostering educational, recreational and cultural opportunities.”



Waverly Community House

1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly

570 586-8191

waverlycomm.org