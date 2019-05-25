Community Aviation Day Takes Flight

by ·

Flippin’ flapjacks! There’s some Memorial Weekend high flying action set for Sunday, May 26 as Community Aviation Day and Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast takes flight from 8am to 2pm at Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport!

Start the day off with a hearty pancake breakfast in the hangar then hang around for helicopter and airplane rides, regional resources, airplane & military displays, an antique car show, Pocono Raceway pace car, plus, an assortment of booths filled with displays and giveaways. At 1:30pm, see the Memorial Day Veterans Ceremony with parachute jump. And, don’t miss FREE plane rides for kids ages 8-17 provided by Young Eagles EAA Program.

Created as a means of welcoming the public to the wonders of aviation, this popular Mt. Pocono Rotary community fundraiser has evolved to become quite the holiday weekend draw. Focusing on worthy causes throughout the community, this year’s Rotary selections to receive a portion of the day’s proceeds is Pocono Services for Families and Children.

Aviation Day admission is FREE, with Rotarians and volunteers serving up some scrumptious morning delicacies during the Fly-In Drive-In fundraiser breakfast at a cost of $10 for adults and kids under 12 $6.

Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport

Located just off SR611 past Mount Pocono

at 188 Airport Drive in Tobyhanna

Grab Breakfast Tickets at the Door or

Ahead of Time Online at RotaryFlyInBreakfast.com