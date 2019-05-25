Explore a Trap Door Alternative Attraction

by ·

This Week shares more interior to-do’s across the area, where participants can try a unique escape room experience! Trap Door Escape Room’s 3000 square-foot warehouse offers a clever take on the great escape as the participant’s objective is to break INTO a storyline.

Now playing CURE Z, this 2-hour 10+ room attraction invites guests in on the action of uncovering clues to revealing an antivirus and save mankind-type storyline.

Checkout their 10% discount coupon on page 17 of the May 25 edition of TWIP: thisweekinthepoconos.net/current-issue/