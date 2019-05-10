Quiet Valley’s Farm Animal Frolic Returns

by ·

Celebrating the renewal of life that comes with the season of Spring,” Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm presents Farm Animal Frolic, a magnificent opportunity to experience baby animals firsthand. This popular weekend program held May 18th & 19th and 25th & 26th, shares shows, games and hands-on activities the whole family will enjoy.



Entertaining and downright adorable, Farm Animal Frolic focuses on educating with a clever mix of fun taking guests on a journey into how family farms help sustain the nation. Watch chicks hatching from their eggs. Giggle at goats and lambs frolicking about. Feel the soft fur of baby bunnies and more.



As a National Historical Site, Quiet Valley preserves an important piece of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage. Dressed in period clothing, residents reenact the day to day life of a German family who lived and worked the farm which included caring for barnyard babies (along with mommies and daddies) from the 1760s to 1913.



Special presentations are scheduled for both weekends. Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center’s Kathy Uhler presents local wildlife 12:30 and 2:00 p.m. the 18th. The U.S. Detachment of Engineers will show Civil War-era mapmaking practices on the 18th & 19th. Sheep Shearing begins at 10:30 a.m. on May 25th, with a Sheep to Shawl demo later in the day. And, there’s plenty of hearty homemade food & sweet treats for all, from the outdoor brick bake oven.



Farm Animal Frolic takes place rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 ages 3 thru 12. Kids under age 3 are free. All funds raised go to support the mission of this nonprofit farm museum.