Firework-Filled Independence Day Celebrations

July in the Poconos ignites interest in making plans for fireworks and holiday festivities! The mountains lend their own unique touch as nature’s acoustics blend bursts with patriotic tunes across the region. While dazzling sprays of light capture the night; let’s not forget daylight delights with food, festivals, games and more. Let’s get started with the Pocono Mountains day-by-day lineup:
Monday JULY 1
HONESDALE
Honesdale Central Park
Greater Honesdale Partnership fireworks begin at dusk. Wayne County Creative Arts Council presents music, vendors, kids activities, and more. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. Doug Smith Band on-stage 6:30-8PM. Crystal Band performs 8 until Fireworks. Rain date July 2.
VISITHONESDALEPA.COM/EVENT/FIREWORKS-CELEBRATION
Wednesday JULY 3
DOWNTOWN SCRANTON
Scrantastic Spectacular
Enjoy a mix of colorfully explosive fireworks amidst the thunderous rhapsody of patriotic music at the 8th Annual Scrantastic Spectacular display in Courthouse Square. Fun Fills the Streets 4PM. Fireworks Fly at 9:35PM.
scrantonchamber.com/7330/scrantastic-spectacular/
Thursday JULY 4
MOUNT POCONO
Mount Airy Casino Resort
Eyes to the skies as this phenomenal display welcomes one and all to enjoy Free & Open to the Public Showtime 9:30PM.
mountairycasino.com/events/4th-of-july-fireworks/
Thursday JULY 4
WILKES-BARRE
Kirby Park
Independence Day Celebration!
For more info, see:
wilkes-barre.city/special-events/city-sponsored-events/pages/
independence-day-celebration
Thursday JULY 4
HAWLEY
Lake Wallenpaupack
An outstanding holiday tradition continues as the skies over Lake Wallenpaupack erupt with colorful fireworks accompanied by patriotic music! Seating & Parking: Wallenpaupack Area High School Fireworks begin approximately 9:15PM. Donations Accepted. Rain date July 5.
NORTHERNPOCONOSCHAMBER.COM/EVENTS/DETAILS/FIREWORKS-
DISPLAY-OVER-LAKE-WALLENPAUPACK-6943
Friday JULY 5
LAKE HARMONY
Split Rock Resort
Bring a chair and stare up for some spectacular bright night sights over the lake! Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date July 6. Public welcome, cost is $10 per car.
splitrockresort.com/things-to-do/events/
Friday JULY 5
EAST STROUDSBURG
Shawnee Mountain Ski Area
These festivities you’ve just got to see, as great slopeside seating works well with lawn chairs and blankets. Proceeds benefit Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company. Enjoy outdoor DJ music, food vendors, magic show and more. Gates open at 7PM, with Fireworks at dusk. $15 per car load (cash only). Rain date July 6. No coolers, outside food or alcohol, pets, weapons or fireworks of your own.
SHAWNEEMT.COM/EVENTS/SHAWNEE-FIREWORKS-DISPLAY
Friday JULY 5
SKYTOP
Skytop Lodge
Cash bar and concession stand items like grilled burgers, hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream add to the amazing experience of music and fireworks. Fireworks at Dusk. Parking $10 per Car for Non-resort Guests.
SKYTOP.COM/EVENT/FOURTH-OF-JULY
Saturday JULY 6
TANNERSVILLE
Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark
Splash and play during the day, then dry off to enjoy an evening of festive fun! Live Music with DJ & MC Joe Jinx featuring the The Luxury Brothers 6-10:30PM. Sundown/Fireworks up 9:30PM.
CAMELBEACH.COM