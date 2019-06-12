Garden Party Particulars

by ·

Quiet Valley’s Summer Garden Party Returns

For over 55 years, Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm has introduced guests to farm life as it was nearly two centuries ago. Unmasking a friendly atmosphere with farm animals, gardening basics and history, guides portraying the farm’s family members invite all to experience days gone by.

June 15’s Summer Garden Party continues that tradition offering a day’s rendition “Devoted to the art of gardening.” Tour the kitchen garden to learn about herbs and their uses. Explore heirloom vegetables, enjoy food tastings and make a garden-inspired craft. This year’s feature area, “Floral Motifs of the PA Germans” will have examples of ways to use flowers as inspiration to create art for practical purposes, and the pure joy of artistic expression. Also new for 2019 is “Edible Flowers: Brunching On and In the Garden.” Older youth and adults will enjoy making paper flowers of various kinds and can try weaving with the beautiful colors of native flowers. Children will have a good time making flowers by Vegetable Stamping and

string art flower hex signs.

Celebrate the start of Quiet Valley’s Farm Tour season and join in the Summer Garden Party held rain or shine 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and included in farm tour admission of $10 for adults with kids ages 3-12 $5.

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm

347 Quiet Valley Road, Stroudsburg PA

QuietValley.org

570.992.6161