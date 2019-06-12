Pint Size Park Packs Massive Music Play

by ·

On Scene with Barley Creek’s Summerfest 15

Summer defines Barley Creek’s divine splendor setting the stage for all to rave with Summerfest 15 taking over the Pint Size Park 4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22nd. Extinguishing any uncertainty, you can rest assured there will be phenomenal music with some of the area’s hottest performers like headliners the Maybabies!

Special cocktails will be available, and you can tap into Barley Creek’s famous Summerfest Lager. Grills will be firing up great grub for all. Plus, throw in tons of fun the whole family can enjoy including inflatables, wiffleball, games, a bounce house, and more!

So stop by Barley Creek and grab Summerfest 15 tickets just $10 in advance or you can pay five bucks more at the door taking your total to $15 per person.

Barley Creek Brewing Company’s

PINT SIZE PARK

Easy to get to just off Route 80 at Exit 299, Right onto 715 N., Left at the Crossings. Stick to Sullivan Trail `til you see & hear festivities loud & clear