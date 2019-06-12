Wine & Food Festival at Split Rock

by ·

Over 100 Wine, Food & Craft Vendors

Split Rock Resort is set to celebrate year 29 of the Great Tastes of PA Wine & Food Festival with tastings from 34 PA wineries plus over 100 Vendors that will send your senses reeling. Surrounding 3 stages of live performances from local bands like Kartune, Big Country, Tommy Guns, The Jeffrey James Band and Flyin’ Blind; you’ll find this popular attraction ignites a Summer reaction to enjoy Pocono Mountains tastes and talents all in an amazing outdoor atmosphere.