Art to Life at Audubon Art and Craft Festival

by ·

Are you in awe of Nature and just how beautiful it is? Do you love learning about preserving our wildlife? To celebrate and help educate the public about the wildlife in our area and preserving our environment the Audubon Wildlife Arts and Craft Festival was formed. On July 20 and 21, 2019 in Wallenpaupack Area High School, on Rt. 6 in nearby Hawley, come out for a non-stop, fun, two-day event of presentations for children and adults alike at the 35th annual Audubon Art and Crafts Festival.

On both days, The Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, run by licensed wildlife rehabilitators Kathy and Eric Uhler, will be using species native of Pennsylvania to entertain the large crowd expected. You will see a variety of birds, reptiles and mammals on stage and learn about their lives and how they are cared for. Along with their staff, Kathy and Eric will offer an up close and personal booth where you can view these beautiful creatures on the festival floor. On Saturday, there will also be a presentation of Close Encounters with Birds of Prey. This exciting show will be led by birds of prey expert Bill Streeter. Here you can learn about owls, hawks, falcons and more. These birds, as you will see, are just amazingly stunning creatures. On Sunday, Second Chance Wildlife Center will join the festival and present a variety of wild animals that have been injured but are rehabbing their way back into their natural habitat. This is a great show for all ages!

Artists will be part of this two-day festival as well. Paintings, sketches, hand-made items and photography will all be available for purchase. You can bring home a piece of nature as a wonderful souvenir.

Sponsored by the Northeast Pennsylvania Audubon Society, with proceeds from the festival helping to fund scholarships for children learning more about nature and the environment, the $5 admission fee for those over 12 is used accordingly. For more information about this fun-filled experience, see

audubonfestival.com.