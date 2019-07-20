Dutch’s Market for All Your Grocery Needs

by ·

Located in the Poconos’ Lake Region, Dutch’s Market is a great place to shop for all of your camping and vacationing needs. Part of the ShurSave Supermarkets group, Dutch’s strives to bring the freshest & largest selection of quality products to their customers and communities. Offering the recognizable Best Yet brand, they are giving customers high quality products with the best value. It is a clean, happy place to shop for you and your entire family. For those camping, you can conveniently pick up some meats for your grill or some delicious side salads. Hiking? Pick up some snacks for when you start to get hungry out there on the trails. Check out their website shursavemarkets.com for incentives and ongoing specials daily. Not only do they offer great deals but they have wellness programs promoting healthy eating. Even when camping or on vacation, you can still live a healthy lifestyle even with children which is so important for families. “Eat Right For Life”, “Super Tracker” and “Choose My Plate” are three programs they offer designed for you to be aware of your nutritional intake and exactly what you are consuming on a daily basis. These programs promote positive health for everyone. Dutch’s is located in nearby Greentown, do stop in to see what the buzz is all about. You won’t be disappointed!

