Firework-Filled Independence Day Celebrations

July in the Poconos ignites interest in making plans for fireworks and holiday festivities! The mountains lend their own unique touch as nature’s acoustics blend bursts with patriotic tunes across the region. While dazzling sprays of light capture the night; let’s not forget daylight delights with food, festivals, games and more. Let’s get started with the Pocono Mountains day-by-day lineup:

Thursday JULY 4

MOUNT POCONO

Mount Airy Casino Resort

Eyes to the skies as this phenomenal display welcomes one and all to enjoy Free & Open to the Public Showtime 9:30PM.

mountairycasino.com/events/4th-of-july-fireworks/

Thursday JULY 4

WILKES-BARRE

Kirby Park

Independence Day Celebration!

For more info, see:

wilkes-barre.city/special-events/city-sponsored-events/pages/

independence-day-celebration

Thursday JULY 4

HAWLEY

Lake Wallenpaupack

An outstanding holiday tradition continues as the skies over Lake Wallenpaupack erupt with colorful fireworks accompanied by patriotic music! Seating & Parking: Wallenpaupack Area High School Fireworks begin approximately 9:15PM. Donations Accepted. Rain date July 5.

NORTHERNPOCONOSCHAMBER.COM/EVENTS/DETAILS/FIREWORKS-

DISPLAY-OVER-LAKE-WALLENPAUPACK-6943

Friday JULY 5

LAKE HARMONY

Split Rock Resort

Bring a chair and stare up for some spectacular bright night sights over the lake! Fireworks begin at dusk. Rain date July 6. Public welcome, cost is $10 per car.

splitrockresort.com/things-to-do/events/

Friday JULY 5

EAST STROUDSBURG

Shawnee Mountain Ski Area

These festivities you’ve just got to see, as great slopeside seating works well with lawn chairs and blankets. Proceeds benefit Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company. Enjoy outdoor DJ music, food vendors, magic show and more. Gates open at 7PM, with Fireworks at dusk. $15 per car load (cash only). Rain date July 6. No coolers, outside food or alcohol, pets, weapons or fireworks of your own.

SHAWNEEMT.COM/EVENTS/SHAWNEE-FIREWORKS-DISPLAY

Friday JULY 5

SKYTOP

Skytop Lodge

Cash bar and concession stand items like grilled burgers, hot dogs, popcorn and ice cream add to the amazing experience of music and fireworks. Fireworks at Dusk. Parking $10 per Car for Non-resort Guests.

SKYTOP.COM/EVENT/FOURTH-OF-JULY

Saturday JULY 6

TANNERSVILLE

Camelbeach Mountain Waterpark

Splash and play during the day, then dry off to enjoy an evening of festive fun! Live Music with DJ & MC Joe Jinx featuring the The Luxury Brothers 6-10:30PM. Sundown/Fireworks up 9:30PM.

CAMELBEACH.COM