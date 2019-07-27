Get Close to the Animals!

by ·

If you are a person who loves animals, Claws “N” Paws Wild Animal Park is a special place you must plan to visit. Located in nearby Lake Ariel, in the heart of the beautiful Pocono Mountains, the animal park brings glorious wild animals and education through hands-on learning jointly to life. When you can be walking along the side of a majestic animal, running your fingers through his or her textured fur or getting to pet a scaly reptile, these are all one of a kind experiences that you will never forget.

There are so many species of animals to see and activities and fun for the whole family. Animals on display in their natural habitats include: jaguars, lions, alpacas, monkeys, bear, otters, mules, camels, wolves, foxes and reptiles. Referred to lovingly as their “Gentle Giant”, Jethro the giraffe loves to be fed carrots, the Lory parrots enjoy interacting with people who come to see them, children love to dig for treasures in the Dino Outpost and everyone from children to adults love to walk amongst and pet the deer, sheep and goats in huge areas for mingling. When you take family photos with these adorable animals your memories will then last forever and your pictures will be outstanding.

You can choose to explore the park leisurely on your own or schedule a VIP tour. The VIP tour is cool as you are escorted by a senior professional zoo keeper and it includes an hour of fun and facts about the animals and personal feeding time with Jethro, and he surely loves the special attention as much as his guests do! Visit the website at clawsnpaws.com for more information. Open seven days a week, this fantastic place is sure to bring smiles to all.