Hot Summer Fun Heats Up NEPA

Mohegan Sun Pocono’s Hot Summer Fun is back with new giveaways and sizzling promotions. Guests and Momentum members can enjoy a variety of exciting events through Labor Day Weekend!

Daily giveaways hook Momentum members up with some sweet deals. Mohegan Sun Pocono features some specials from favorites like Bean & Vine Café & Wine Bar, Electric City Roasting Company, Slice’d and Molly O’Sheas on Two for Tuesdays, that are simply “2 Good 2 Resist”. On Free Tee Wednesdays, guests can score limited edition Hot Summer Fun t-shirts. Wear your favorite Mohegan Sun Pocono attire on Rockin’ Thursdays and score some Free Slot Play. And on Fridays, Momentum members who partake in the Fifty Shades of Summer Giveaway can win their share of over $250,000 in prizes!

Momentum members can also create new adventures with the Toys of Summer Giveaway. With one contest entry for every Status Point earned on slots and table games, one lucky Momentum member will win either a Sea-Doo Spark Trixx, a CAN-AM Outlander X MR 1000R, a Mahindra Roxor or a CAN-AM Ryker, courtesy of Two Jacks Cycle and Powersports. Contestants can increase their chances to win by earning 5X entries on Mondays and 10X entries on Saturday. The winner will be announced Saturday, August 31st.

Party on the Patio is back and better than ever! Guests can enjoy delicious food trucks, drink specials, and dance all night long to some of the best tribute bands in the country – including proud NEPA natives 7800 Fahrenheit and A Proud Monkey. This year’s Party on the Patio has been extended two weeks and will run through August 29th. Doors open to the 21+ event at 6:30pm, and the bands start rocking at 7:30pm.

