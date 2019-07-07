Land of Make Believe Amusement Reality

by ·

For 65 years, Land of Make Believe has embraced a family-friendly amusement park perception creating day-trips to make memories that last a lifetime. Affordable fun in mind finds this centrally located destination merely minutes away in NJ, sharing a collection of amazing rides specifically designed for parent/caregiver and child interaction.

Whether the idea is to “Get your feet wet” with some waterpark time; or dive right into dry land “do’s” there’s plenty of options to keep everyone amused. From Ferris Wheel and smaller kid stuff like Jump Around Frog or Samba Balloon rides; to bringing thrill seeker satisfaction full circle with Scream Machine 360 photo “ops” one around every turn.

New this year: an OFF ROAD SAFARI “Time Travel” ADVENTURE to America’s Western Frontier circa 1700!

Free parking and a picnic grove area offers an affordable option for a Land of Make Believe repeat retreat 10a.m. to 6p.m. daily through Labor Day.

Just off Route 80 Exit 12 in Hope New Jersey

Facebook: LandOfMakeBelieveHopeNJ

LOMB.com

908.459.9000