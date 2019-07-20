NEWS – from the Coolbaugh Township Historical Association

by ·

NOW ACCEPTING ARTWORK SUBMISSIONS – The Coolbaugh Township Historical Association Twenty Second Annual Art Exhibition will be held from Friday August 23rd through Sunday September 1st at the Coolbaugh Township Historical Association Bicentennial Museum, located in the Wills Mansion, 5590 Municipal Drive, Tobyhanna. Works created by Coolbaugh Township residents may depict any family-friendly subject matter. Works created by non-residents should depict family-friendly subject matter related to Coolbaugh Township. Delivery of artwork is Sunday, August 18th, from 12:00 to 3:00. The Historical Association is currently encouraging any artist who might be interested in displaying their works to contact Andrea Levergood-Flaherty at (570) 894-4220.

Opening Reception – 23 August 6:00 – 8:00

Awards Presentation 7:00

Exhibition Hours:

24 August 12:00 – 3:00

25 August 12:00 – 3:00

26 August 10:00 – 12:00

28 August 10:00 – 12:00

31 August 12:00 – 3:00

1 September 12:00 – 2:00

Pickup of artwork is Sunday, 1 September from 2:00 to 4:00