Pocono Indian Museum & Gift Shop

by ·

Located in one of the oldest buildings in the Pocono Mountains, the Pocono Indian Museum is a fun place to spend the afternoon. Through displays of artifacts, tools and weapons the history of the Delaware Indians comes to life before your very eyes. You can take a thirty-minute tour of the museum if you wish and history buffs will find it interesting that the building that houses the museum once served as a safe house for slaves making their way through the Underground Railroad.

Check them out online at poconoindianmuseum.com

Find a great admission coupon offer HERE