For the last ten years, people have come from near and far to experience the Pocono Mountains Music Festival. With acts ranging from Broadway to Jazz and everything in between, it is certainly expected to be an exciting and enjoyable time for all! The festival has brought world-class performers to the stage from numerous sources of performing arts. Along with it’s Performing Arts Camp, the mission of the festival is to engage musical talent and educate and entertain those involved for the Poconos region.

There is such a variety of talent at this year’s festival, truly something for every genre of music! If Cabaret is what you like, you can see Tony Award nominated Kate Baldwin perform at the Fairway Grill at Buck Hill Falls. The exciting premiere of Cirque d’Oz will be an experience for the entire family to enjoy. Celebrating the wonderful world of Oz, Kelli Rabke, Blaine Krauss and John Boswell along with many acrobats, musicians and dancers will bring an amazing performance to life to music you will surely recognize. Festival veteran Carole J. Bufford is back and will be performing at the Evergreen Ballroom at Skytop Lodge. Celebrating the works of Britain’s Sir Elton John, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney, Music of the Knights is an extraordinary performance that will feature the Pocono Pops Orchestra, Jessica Hendy, Lorinda Lisitza and Campbell Walker Fields. Returning to the festival, always popular The Hot Sardines will bring another fantastic jazz performance and ending the festival on Friday, August 2nd the Performing Arts Camp will bring a performance of their fresh, newly acquired talent under the direction of their award-winning instructors. What a proud moment it will be for them!

Come for one show or see them all. With both individual and season tickets available, you can certainly make the most out of your music experience with this year’s tenth anniversary program. This family friendly week of music and entertainment in the Poconos is such an enjoyable event for all!

For tickets and to learn more, visit PoconoFest.org or call (866) 811-4111.