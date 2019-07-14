Relaxing Dinners with Live Music

by ·

There’s nothing more enjoyable than having a relaxing dinner while listening to the sound of some wonderful, live music. Here in the Poconos good food and great music go hand in hand. The French Manor Inn in Newfoundland, located in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, is now offering guests Tuesdays on the Terrace. For the month of July, you can have a gourmet meal with a spectacular view while listening to the sounds of acts such as Tri Tones, Nancy and Spencer Reed, and Lone Duck. Whether you are just visiting for the evening or staying at one of the cozy suites, owners Ron and Mary Kay Logan ensure you have a wonderful time at their Inn. For info on all events see their website at thefrenchmanor.com.

For those who prefer a venue with a little more casual vibe, you can visit Pint Size Park at Barley Creek Brewing Company. This outdoor Biergarden is the perfect way to unwind from your busy summer activities. On Saturdays and Sundays in July, you can listen to the sounds of acts such as Who Knows Duo, Jim Roberti, Jimmy Brown & Tom Graham, enjoy a cold drink and all kinds of delicious foods. On Sundays if you love seafood, then the Seafood Bake and Boil is a must! Check them out at barleycreek.com for all the details.