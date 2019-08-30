A Celebration of Culture, Food & Entertainment in Scranton

by ·

Plan to take a little drive on Labor Day Weekend to the heart of downtown Scranton and you will be enjoying yourself at La Festa Italiana! At Courthouse Square, you will find a free event filled with live entertainment on multiple stages, a 5K Run/Walk, an Italian Mass and over eighty vendors offering authentic Italian food and other merchandise.



There is an abundance of musical acts slated to play. On opening night, the ever-popular act The Cameos will take the stage. They are a favorite eight-piece oldies band / vocal harmony group out of New Jersey performing all of your favorite songs from the 1950s to the 1970s. Many other acts performing on the various stages all weekend long include tributes to Dean Martin, Connie Francis and Frank Sinatra, The Gene Dempsey Orchestra,

Flaxy Morgan, Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax, The Paramounts, The Wanabees, Popstar Drive, Black Tie Stereo and many more. There will also be jugglers, comedians, magicians, dance groups and cooking demonstrations.



For those wishing to participate, on Saturday morning the James R. Minicozzi Memorial 5k Run/Walk will take place. You can preregister today at https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/Scranton/Minicozzi5k. The Cathedral of Saint Peter will offer a traditional Italian Mass on Sunday morning which will be televised. It is located one block from the festival site. After a full day at the festival, there will then be a beautiful display of fireworks on Sunday evening. Patrons can also visit the Lackawanna Railfest happening on both Saturday and Sunday and take advantage of the shuttle transportation being provided. For more information on hours and schedules visit www.lafestaitaliana.org. There will be fun for all at La Festa Italiana!