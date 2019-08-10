A Day Dedicated to the Crafts of the 1800s

by ·

A historical farm here in the Poconos, Quiet Valley is a non-profit, living museum dedicated to keeping the 19th century alive through agriculture. Located on over one hundred beautiful acres of nature, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. You can sign up to take a tour or explore on your own.



There are so many things to see at Quiet Valley. Period dressed performers portray daily life on a farm. There are so many different animals that call this wonderful place home. Farm animals such as cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens, ducks and Clydesdale draft horses, all typical of the 19th Century, live on the homestead. The buildings are preserved beautifully with an 1850s barn, original cabin and farmhouse, ice house, smokehouse, smaller barns and more.



On Saturday, August 10th from 10am-4pm, Quiet Valley Heritage Craft Day will be a fun event for all ages. The day is dedicated to crafts of the 1800s. There will be both hands-on learning, which is always fun, as well as demonstrations. You will learn the art of paper crafts, basket making, blacksmithing, spinning, weaving and more. There will be an area just for children too and they can take home their crafts!



Mark your calendar. In September, there is a Farm to Table Covered Bridge Dinner, the 45th Annual Harvest Festival in October and the 29th Annual Old Time Christmas in December. Visit quietvalley.org and plan your visit. Reservations are required for some dates. With several different events throughout the year, you can fully experience the lifestyle of those who lived hundreds of years before.