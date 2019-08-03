A Memory Around Every Corner at Country Junction

by ·

If you are looking for a family-oriented experience and a place with a nostalgic feel, then you need to look no further than Country Junction in nearby Lehighton. You can shop for treasures for the home and delicious sweet treats including homemade fudge and vintage candy. With an arcade, mini bowling alley and free petting farm there are lasting memories to be made for the entire family. Priding themselves on being a place where families and friends can spend the day having fun, there is a little bit of something for everyone. See their ad on page 2 of the print magazine, and plan to spend the afternoon there. You’ll love every minute of your visit.

