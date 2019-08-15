ABC Supply 500 Indycar Series at Pocono Raceway

by ·

Pocono Raceway has an action-packed weekend planned August 17-18, 2018. On Saturday, there is a Vintage Indy Car Celebration. The scheduled car show and autograph sessions will delight fans of all ages. On-track activity will include both practices and qualifying for Sunday’s big race. Then on Sunday, you won’t want to miss the ABC Supply 500 IndyCar Series race. Tickets start at $45 and Kids enter for FREE! Experiencing Pocono Raceway is fun for the entire family. There is a carnival and fan stage for ticket holders, plenty of delicious foods for sale and merchandise and souvenirs available. This is certainly a highlight of summer in The Poconos.

