At Costa’s Family Fun Park

by ·

Located on Route 6 in the Northeastern Pocono Mountains, Costa’s Family Fun Park offers activities for the entire family. Costa’s offers go-karts, mini golf, laser tag, bumper boats, batting cages, water slides, birthday party specials and more! Being a spectator is free. You only pay as you play. There are packages available too to give you the most activity for your buck. The park is open daily all summer long, then weekends only from September through Columbus Day weekend. Parking is always free. Visit costasfamilyfunpark.com for more information today.