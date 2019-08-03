Carbon County Fair August 5-10

by ·

From August 5-10th the Carbon County Fair is on! Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the fair continues to provide an amazing line up of entertainment for children and adults alike. Monday begins an action-packed day with the Opening Ceremony and Crowning of the Fair Queen, a Zero Turn Competition, and a spectacular fireworks display. There are live performances planned each day following as well as assorted contests, demolition derbies, tractor pulls, livestock exhibits, games, rides, food and more! There is so much to do and see. Visit the website for more information at carboncountyfair.com. The fair is open Monday – Friday 4-10pm and on Saturday 2-10pm. Admission is just $5 each day for everyone ages 6 and up and offers Free Parking at 3285 Little Gap Road, Palmerton, PA. Bring your family and friends and come on down to join in the fun!