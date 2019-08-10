Daily Events, Concerts, & Food Trucks, Oh My!

by ·

Summer isn’t over yet at Mohegan Sun Pocono with daily events during Hot Summer Fun! Guests and Momentum members can feel the heat through Labor Day weekend with concerts, food trucks, and MORE!



Stay cool on August 23rd at our most anticipated concert of the summer, Kool & The Gang and Morris Day & The Time! The two-time Grammy Award-winning band, Kool & The Gang, and their opening act, Morris Day & The Time, will be performing at 7:30pm at the Racetrack. Guests who purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Box Office will receive one $10 voucher in Free Slot Play per ticket, valid August 23rd.



Want more concerts? Don’t miss out on Party on the Patio, every Thursday through September 5th. This free event features your favorite tribute bands such as Tramps Like Us – a Tribute to Bruce Springsteen (8/15), Draw The Line – a Tribute to Aerosmith (8/22), Rubicon – a Tribute to Journey (8/29) and 7800 Fahrenheit – a Tribute to Bon Jovi (9/5)!



Save room for the Food Truck Festival on August 25th! This free event is filled with good eats, awesome drink specials and live music. Bring your game face and participate in the walk up corn hole tournaments, hosted by NEPA CORNHOLE, throughout the afternoon! Then, make sure to stick around for some live harness racing action, starting at 7:00pm.



Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Maximum Mondays, Two For Tuesdays, Free Tee Wednesdays, Rockin’ Thursdays, Made In The Shade Fridays, Summer Fun Saturdays and Slot Tournament Sundays.



Stay, play, and dine during Hot Summer Fun, now through September 1st!

FOR MORE INFO ON HOT SUMMER FUN EVENTS, VISIT MOHEGANSUNPOCONO.COM