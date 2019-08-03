Forecasting a Snow-Go at Barley Creek

by ·

On Sunday, August 4th folks from near and far will come together to celebrate the life and legacy of Madyson Brendal Law. At Barley Creek’s Pint Sized Park, come see it snow in August at Mady’s Snow Day. Such an extraordinary young lady who touched the lives of so many people around her, Mady knew the power of giving and helping others. Whether she was donating her time, while still earning honors in her studies, or money from her personal allowance, she supported so many charities that she strongly believed in.

The entire family can join in on the fun at this event, while supporting such a worthy cause. There will be local bands performing, raffles, crafts, delicious food and drink and fun for the children with a climbing wall, obstacle bounces, face painting, magic and more. All proceeds will be going to Mady’s Angels to help benefit the community. This is such a wonderful opportunity to pay-it-forward Mady style! To learn more about this event, Mady, and her wonderful family, visit madysangels.org.