Historical Facts (& Coming Events) Shared by Bushkill Falls

by ·

Did you know… Bushkill Falls was visited before its official opening in 1904?



In the late 1800’s, the Peters family rented the property to a farmer where there was an agreement that tourists who traveled by horse and buggy would be charged 10 cents for a walk through his corn fields to view the waterfalls. This clever farmer also sold sarsaparilla ice tea and oats for the horses.

Today, outstanding trails, exquisite scenery and waterfalls continue to draw visitors for a fun filled day. See for Yourself at Bushkill Falls… “The Niagara of Pennsylvania”

Coming up soon at Bushkill Falls:

Learn About Wildlife – Sat. & Sun. Aug. 24th & 25th 1pm & 2pm

A naturalist from the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will discuss wildlife of the area.

Military Monday – Mon. Aug. 26th All Day

Veterans and active duty service people receive free admission with I.D.