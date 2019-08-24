Kalahari Resorts – Home to So Many Dining Options

by ·

At Kalahari Resorts, there are numerous choices for the entire family to enjoy their meals. There are family-friendly options such as the fun Kalahari Character Breakfast at Sortino’s Italian Kitchen, Great Karoo Marketplace Buffet, Pizza Pub and Café Mirage. If you wish to stay within the waterpark, there are six dining outlets and you never have to leave poolside or your bungalow. For those couples who want something a little more relaxing you can grab a cocktail and some grub at the Ivory Coast Restaurant, Felix’s Bar or B-Lux Grill and Bar. Feel like something sweet? Stop by Java Manjaro or The Last Bite where you will have a hard time deciding between all of the delicious pastries. If staying for a few days you can order room service from most of the restaurants as well. Whether you want to grab a quick snack or enjoy a sit-down dinner at a finer restaurant, the food choices are endless and the atmosphere is always delightful.