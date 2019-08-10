by ·

Some places specialize in their breakfasts, others have the best sandwiches or burgers. Well, there’s a place in nearby Henryville that has all of that and more. That is Cook’s Corner Family Restaurant. Serving good old-fashioned, home cooked meals at affordable prices, Cook’s Corner is the place to go! The breakfast menu is extensive with several different types of pancakes and a full omelet selection. Past eleven o’clock, you can enjoy a mouth-watering steak and baked potato or a nice pasta dish. In between breakfast and dinner, they have sandwiches, salads, soups and more. The kids’ menu is fun, named after their favorite childhood characters. All of the food is fresh and delicious. Once you eat there, you’ll plan to be back for more.