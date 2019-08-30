Pocono Garlic and Harvest Festival Set for Labor Day Weekend

by ·

One of the most popular events of the year is finally here! It’s time for the Pocono Garlic and Harvest Festival. You will find everything from garlic foods and garlic themed merchandise to live music, assorted demonstrations and loads of activities for children! From August 31st to September 1st come on down to Shawnee Ski Resort and experience a two-day event celebrating all things Garlic!



Several local farms will be present bringing patrons the most beautiful garlic for sale. Other treats available will be garlic cookies, fresh herbs, sea salts, maple syrup, fruits, vegetables and so much more. There will be plenty of food and drink to purchase. Some local favorites are the roasted sweet corn, shaved ice, Mediterranean style garlic inspired food, garlic infused crab cakes, foot long hot dogs with garlic chili sauce, garlic mustard for delicious hot pretzels, fresh squeezed lemonade from the Boy Scouts Local Troop 38, hot green garlic tomatoes and so much more. You can also take home a variety of sauces, honey, pickles, pasta and cheeses. Local artists and crafters will be on hand and you can purchase handmade jewelry, quilts, pottery, woodwork, home décor, tee shirts and more!



There will be plenty of entertainment throughout the two-day event. The main stage will showcase The Cramer Brothers, Matt Cadabra and The Dixie Dandies. There will also be strolling entertainment with The Lost Ramblers, Juggernaut String Band and Brian Fox. The Garlic Eating Contest is very popular to watch and you can learn more about butterflies and bees from The Butterfly Guy and the Monroe County Beekeepers Association.



Don’t miss this amazing festival with fun for all! See shawneemt.com for more information and advanced tickets.