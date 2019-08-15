Quick Bites + Unique Gifts, Bargains & Sights!

by ·

Whether you’re in the mood for a light snack or a nice lunch, while heading up Route 209 North from East Stroudsburg to Bushkill there are numerous places to grab a quick bite. You can stop in to Country Kettle Candy and Gift Shop. They have barrels upon barrels of assorted candy, pre-packaged snack mixes and gourmet chocolate. Your mouth will water as you are making your selection, as everything looks so yummy! A little further North at the Pocono Bazaar Flea Market, there is a wide selection of authentic ethnic food to choose from. Southern style fried chicken, shrimp or fish, empanadas, cuban sandwiches, rice and beans, kabobs, gyro, sausage and peppers and more, including a kids’ corner, are all available while you shop for super bargains. Further North at the Snack Bar at Bushkill Falls, have yourself a refreshing beverage, pulled pork sandwich, pizza or burger. Besides the obvious, The Fudge Kitchen offers fresh made funnel cakes, ice cream and more. Feed your cravings at one or all of these places.