S&S Speedways thrill of the Ride

For over twenty years, S&S Speedways is bringing Indoor Go-Kart fun and excitement to the Poconos. If you love racing, this is a place you must visit. Located in convenient Stroudsburg, the clean, family owned facility offers fun for all and a friendly, welcoming staff to assist you with all of your racing needs. Feed your need for speed with their well-maintained Go-Karts and track offering fun for all ages.

Do you have a birthday or special event coming up? Why not hold your private party at S&S during Non-Public hours? Your guests will definitely have so much fun racing.

For those non-racing guests there is spectator full track viewing, a pool table, video games and merchandise to browse through and pick up a souvenir. Have you ever dreamed of owning your own race car? In conjunction with Slingshot by Tobias, you can purchase a race car that is interchangeable between a Junior and All-Star Racer. With a little easy modification, father and son or uncle and nephew can enjoy racing the same vehicle. Check out Saturday night racing at Hamlin Speedway!

See the website today at ssspeedways.com for more information about a day of indoor fun! There are August Specials to take advantage of and you can check out all of the photos of past racers where the smiles are evident on the faces of all having a great time! If you take a photo while you are racing, you can enter it into a Google contest online! Like S&S on Facebook and Follow them on Instagram today!

7062 Rt. 209, Stroudsburg

(570) 420-5500

SSSpeedways.com