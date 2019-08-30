The Freshest Quality Meats and More from the Butcher Shoppe

by ·

Since 1975 The Butcher Shoppe, located in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, has been bringing folks the freshest quality meats, seafood and cheeses with an extensive selection of items you can purchase.



From the staple butcher items of beef, pork, veal, lamb and poultry to those opting for something a bit more exotic they have game meats such as ostrich, buffalo, elk, antelope, wild boar, kangaroo, venison, alligator, duck and rattlesnake, just to name a few. It’s pretty safe to say they carry it all! If you prefer seafood they have numerous items including smoked salmon and trout. You can take home imported cheeses, as well as all the condiments such as dry rubs, vinegar, oils and spices you need to cook your meal.



Stop in to The Butcher Shoppe Wednesday-Sunday (they accept cash only) and pick up all you need to prepare a fantastic end of summer barbecue today!