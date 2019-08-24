Wally Lake Fest is ON August 23rd thru 25th

by ·

From August 23rd – 25th you won’t want to miss the biggest weekend happening in the Northern Poconos, Wally Lake Fest. All weekend long there will be over sixty events celebrating historic Lake Wallenpaupack, Downtown Hawley and the surrounding region.

If you want to be on or near the lake there will be pontoon boat, paddle board and kayak rentals as well as scheduled scenic boat tours. You can sign up for kayak classes for beginners. Throughout the weekend there will be several performers such as Mikele Buck Band at Gresham’s Chophouse, Sera Bullis at Captain Wally’s and Jazz on the Deck at The Settlers Inn for those who love live music. Saturday will bring Wallypalooza complete with a floating stage in front of the Dike on Lake Wallenpaupack. You can drop your anchor or sit out on the dike and enjoy the afternoon. Other shows are happening too. Grab your tickets ahead of time for Jack of Diamonds at Ritz Company Playhouse, a show described as pandemonium and hilarity as it’s con-artist vs. a revengeful group of retirees or Dueling Pianos at The Waterfront at Silver Birches. Sunday offers more highlights such as the Tour de Towpath Bicycle Ride, Blueberry Pancake Breakfast and Dorflinger Glass Melting and Bead Curling.

There will be plenty of shopping all weekend long with the Open Market, Vendor and Artisan Craft Fairs. In downtown Hawley there will be great deals offered at retailers, antique and specialty shops all weekend. While exploring the town, don’t forget to keep an eye out for the mascot Wally the Walleye!

Hosted by the Downtown Hawley Partnership, supported by over 50 sponsors and presented by Lighthouse Harbor Marina and Silver Birches Resort, a great time for all has been meticulously planned. Come out and join the fun. Check out wallylakefest.com for all of the action-packed details.