And So Much More at Country Kettle Candy & Gift Shop

In every nook and cranny of Country Kettle Candy and Gift Shop, is something delicious and wonderful you will want to purchase and take home. From clothing, jewelry and collectibles to all of the delicious candy and treats they sell, there is something available for all ages.



Multiple entrances into rooms and a super friendly staff bring you thousands of available products to choose from. I loved their animal themed products, being an avid dog lover. There are toys for children, plenty of home decor including brand name candles and crystals, holiday themed items, Lenox, jewelry including Swarovski and Wind and Fire bracelets and neat little souvenirs you can purchase to commemorate your vacation in The Poconos.



Now if sweets and snacks are your thing, there are so many choices you won’t believe your eyes. From the barrels upon barrels of candy to the display of mouth watering homemade fudge, Country Kettle is a sweet lovers dream come true. I liked the prepackaged snacks that made it super easy to enjoy when traveling on the go and of course I’m a sucker for anything chocolate covered so the pretzels and almond bark were a favorite of mine. The packaged baby animal crackers are an adorable treat that I couldn’t pass up in my visit as well. Don’t forget to visit the gigantic gum ball machine too. It is unbelievable and will make for a super fun family photo.



From sweet treats to gifts galore, Country Kettle has it all. You must visit them today!

Open Daily – 9:30am – 6:00pm

570-421-8970

country-kettle.com

2523 Milford Rd., East Stroudsburg