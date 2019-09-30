Experience the Mystery and Majesty of Crystal Cave

by ·

An attraction known to many as “Pennsylvania’s Greatest Natural Wonder” is a fantastic experience for the whole family. Crystal Cave in nearby Kutztown is a fun and historical place to visit. With over one hundred acres to explore you can plan a tour of the cave and see all of the many natural formations. If you are lucky enough to be visiting in October, with the spirit of Halloween time approaching, you should take a Ghost Lantern Tour. A guide, dressed in Victorian garb will guide you through a haunted cave by the glow of a lantern light. You will experience the unexplained occurrences in the cave and on the grounds dating back to the 1800s. The stories told haven’t ever been part of modern tours. The Ghost Lantern Tour is unique and interestingly different than a regular tour. It is perfect for thrill seekers, ghost hunters and those in awe of the unknown.

If you love nature and the outdoors you can go hiking, pan for gemstones, picnic in the park or play miniature golf while enjoying the scenic countryside. If it is indoors that you prefer, then stop inside the Dutch café and ice cream parlor for a treat. Or you can visit the historic museum and trading post and/or the souvenir and rock and mineral gift shop to pick up a memento of the day.

Crystal Cave is a place like no other. What began as a hole in the side of a steep hill, has dramatically transformed into the phenomenon it is today. Attracting locals and tourists daily, visiting Crystal Cave is a must when traveling to Pennsylvania. For more information, visit the website at crystalcavepa.com

963 Crystal Cave Rd., Kutztown, PA 19530

crystalcavepa.com

610-683-6765