It’s Time for Celtic Fest at Shawnee Mountain

Would you like to experience the joy of the Emerald Isles right here in the Poconos? September 21-22nd, Shawnee Mountain brings to you a weekend of non-stop entertainment and fun for the entire family at their annual Celtic Festival. The festival will bring plenty of music and acts on two stages, vendors with a huge variety of Irish themed foods, crafts, exciting children’s events and so much more all weekend long.

The entertainment line-up is not to be missed. There will be two Schools of Irish Dancing performing traditional numbers. Fiddle players and classical violinists in House of Hamill, the humor of Guitarist Seamus Kennedy, Jimmy Farrell with his Irish Folk music in Celtic Rebels, the jigs and storytelling of The Rogue Diplomats and the Scottish and Irish music of the MacKay Pipe Band which have been performing for over forty years. Bagpipes are unique instruments. The MacKay Pipe Band will answer interesting questions on what it takes to play a bagpipe. How different bagpipes vary and where the sounds actually come from.

For the children, there will be a Celtic Wizard magic show, pony rides, a Celtic Farm animal petting zoo and a Working Sheep Dog show where children can actually learn how to herd sheep from the Raspberry Ridge Sheep Farm.

No festival is complete without good eats. The vendors certainly won’t disappoint. You can enjoy corned beef, fish & chips, Jameson’s beef on weck, bangers & mash, and so much more.

Visit shawneemt.com to plan your visit and purchase your advanced tickets today.