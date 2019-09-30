October Fun is Right Around the Corner

by ·

There is so much to do and see in the Poconos in Fall. Mark your calendars as you won’t want to miss out on three great festivals in October.

Shawnee Mountain’s Autumn Timber Fest on October 12-13 is an action-packed event filled with fun for the entire family. There will be live music, lumberjack competitions, activities for children, woodcarving, blacksmithing, food and craft vendors and more. Visit shawneemt.com for event schedules.



Also on October 12-13 Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will be hosting their 45th Annual Harvest Festival. Open both days from 10am-5pm, rain or shine come on out to enjoy harvest time on the farm. There’s so much to do and see and the 2019 theme is “Farms – Center of the Community”. There are activities for the children, pumpkin decorating, pony rides, presentations, crafts and so much more. See quietvalley.org for more information.



For the month of October, Country Junction hosts The Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival. The entire family will enjoy picking out the perfect pumpkins, taking a hayride, trying out the corn maze, visiting the thrilling haunted house and more! Don’t forget to visit inside the country store and take home some wonderful goodies for the home. See countryjunction.com for more details.

Summer may be over, but do not be sad. The Fall fun is just beginning – check out our upcoming October 12 and October 26 issues of This Week in the Poconos for all the details on these events and more!