Celebrating All Things Fall at Quiet Valley

A historical farm here in the Poconos, Quiet Valley is a non-profit, living museum dedicated to keeping the 19th century alive through agriculture. Located on over one hundred beautiful acres of nature, it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Later this month, come see the “Eerie Side” of Quiet Valley! Spooky Days on the Farm is Friday, October 25th from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 26th from 1 to 5 p.m. & 5 to 8 p.m.; and Sunday, October 27th from 1 to 5 p.m. Activities take a turn towards the things that go bump in the night on the farm around Halloween, with family-friendly activities by day, and a murder mystery to solve at night.

Mark your calendar in December as you won’t want to miss the 29th Annual Old Time Christmas. Visit quietvalley.org and plan your visit. With several different events throughout the year, you can fully experience the lifestyle of those who lived hundreds of years before.