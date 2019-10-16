New at The Crossings Premium Outlets

by ·

Barley Creek Brewing Company has been a staple of the Pocono community for more than twenty years. Now with the ever-changing times, they bring to you their newest location: Barley Creek Tasting Room & Sports Pub at The Crossings Premium Outlets. Open seven days per week, this one of a kind place features Pennsylvania made spirits, wines and craft brews some of which are brewed less than a mile away at their original location on Sullivan Trail.

At barleycreektastingroom.com you can check out the taps of the day with special guest beers available on draft, how cool! On the third Friday of every month, there is live music in the evening and on Sunday you can watch your favorite NFL game and enjoy a beer and some wings. You can pick up some “Creekware” at their “Brewtique” featuring stylish clothing, hats and some fun mugs and glasses. Gift certificates available too!

Everyone’s feet get tired and bellies get hungry when shopping. So, stop in to Barley Creek and relax over a nice drink and some delicious food from the quick and easy choices on their menu.