Shop & Enjoy for a Good Cause at American Candle

In the month of October, businesses everywhere come together to bring awareness to an issue that has affected the lives of so many. On October 26 from 12-4pm The Shoppes at American Candle will hold their 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Event. You will have the opportunity to meet vendor representatives from several companies, and enjoy complimentary wine tasting & refreshments. There will be give-aways, raffles and door prizes too. The band Catch 22 will be performing and Guardians of the Ribbon will be there so you can sign the pink fire truck. Come out and shop to benefit the local organization, Breast Friends of PA. This is such a wonderful event designed to bring awareness and raise funds for a worthy cause.

The Shoppes at American Candle

3414 Route 611, Bartonsville

(570) 629-3388

american-candle.com