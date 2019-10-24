So Much to See & Do at Country Junction!

by ·

October, the beginning of Autumn in the Poconos, brings many things. We all get excited for crisp weather, leaves changing into beautiful colors, Halloween approaching and of course the Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival at Country Junction. Located on Route 209 in nearby Lehighton, the “World’s Largest General Store” brings fun for everyone with their annual festival.

Daily through October 27th, the festival is open Monday – Saturday 9am-6pm and Sunday 9am-5pm, rain or shine! Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day of Hayrides, Family Corn Maze, 3-D Barn, Pedal Track, Ghostship, Petting Farm, Zombie Paintball Wagon and of course you will want to pick out the most perfect Pumpkin! Every festival has delicious food. You can feast on Pennsylvania Dutch favorites, roasted corn, all kinds of Italian favorites, Bavarian nuts, pizza, donuts, ice cream and desserts galore! On the weekends there are Midway rides suitable for all ages and for adults on Friday and Saturday evenings thrill seekers can experience spooky Fright Nites with four attractions at The Haunting Waldorf Estate/Hotel. You are given one hour to explore the abandoned hotel and hopefully you will make it out alive and not become a permanent resident! See WaldorfEstateofFear.com for more information.

The fun continues indoors too, with the mini bowling alley, bumper cars, nerf arena and arcade where you can win assorted prizes. While inside the store, shop for treasures for your home, all kinds of holiday items and take home some delicious sweet treats including vintage candy and homemade fudge. The Pocono Pumpkin Festival brings smiles to everyone’s faces year after year. If you are looking for a family-oriented experience and a place with a nostalgic feel, Country Junction is that place! Visit CountryJunction.com for all of the details.

6565 Interchange Rd. (Rt. 209), Lehighton

(610) 377-5050

countryjunction.com