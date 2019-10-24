Top Picks for the Spooky Halloween Scene

by ·

For those who absolutely love Halloween, The Poconos is the place to be in October!

Gorilla Grove’s Halloween Happenings

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

250 Kalahari Blvd.

Pocono Manor, 570 580-6080, kalahariresorts.com

All month long there are several activities for children. Saturday October 26th there will be trick or treating throughout the resort, a spooky scavenger hunt, mummy wrap competition & Halloween bingo.

Haunted Lantern Tours

Crystal Cave

963 Crystal Cave Rd. Kutztown, 610 683-6765, crystalcavepa.com

Fridays at 6pm and Saturdays at 5:30pm in October hear ghostly stories of the haunted cave as you explore the creepy shadows only by lantern light. Visit crystalcavepa.com for more information.

The Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival

Country Junction

6565 Interchange Rd., Lehighton, 610 377-8400, countryjunction.com

11am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays in October. A variety of activities for all ages including hayrides, corn maze, ghost ship and more. For thrill seekers, visit the Waldorf Estate / Hotel and experience A Night at Hell House. Can you make it out alive? See waldorfestateoffear.com for tickets.

Spooky Day on the Farm

Quiet Valley

347 Quiet Valley Rd., Stroudsburg, 570 992-6161, quietvalley.org

Enjoy child-friendly family Halloween activities during the day, and scarier experiences at night. Friday October 25th 5-8pm, Saturday October 26th 1-8pm, Sunday October 27th 1-5pm

Trick or Treat Event

Pocono Bazaar Flea Market

1 Municipal Dr., East Stroudsburg,

570 223-8640, poconobazaar.com

Sunday October 27th

PARADES

Downtown Stroudsburg

Businesses will host trick-or-treat from 11am-12:30pm before assembling for the Halloween parade at 12:30pm in front of Pocono Family YMCA. The parade will step off at 1pm.



Barrett Township

October 27 2-4:30pm Wear you costume and grab your candy bag. Features creative floats, live music, fire trucks and more!

COSTUME PARTIES

Promised Land Inn

1045 Route 390, Greentown

570 676-8790,

ThePromisedLandInn.com

$10 admission – Grand prize $500 cash for best costume

Zombie Bash at Wet Nightclub

Mount Airy Casino

312 Woodland Rd., Mount Pocono 8776824791 mountairycasino.com

Saturday, October 27 10pm-2am, Tickets $15 Costume contest – first place wins $500 cash!

The Settlers Inn at Bingham Park

4 Main Avenue, Hawley,

570 226-2993,

thesettlersinn.com

October 26th and 27th at 6:30pm

Enjoy an evening of pumpkin carving, farm-to-table dining and storytelling! Mysterious tales will be presented by Sandy Gabrielson. Reservations are required.