Two Days of Tasty Food, Beautiful Art, and Unique Crafts at Shawnee Mountain

Would you like to experience the beauty of nature’s splendor right here in the Poconos? Amongst the gorgeous Fall foliage, Shawnee Mountain brings to you a weekend of beautiful artwork and crafts, along with delicious & diverse food, live music, and more!

Coming up on the weekend of October 19 & 20th, be sure to check out the Pocono Food Truck and Art Festival. Scheduled from 11:00AM to 5:00PM, this fun event features over 20 food trucks with all sorts of delicious eats, and over 65 artists & crafters with all kinds of items for show and sale!

www.shawneemt.com

(570) 421-7231

401 Hollow Rd., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301