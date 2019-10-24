Upcoming Winter Shows at The Shawnee Playhouse

by ·

Offering year-round theatre in the Poconos, Shawnee Playhouse has many upcoming plays and shows throughout the end of the year. The following shows are perfect to get you into

the holiday spirit:

Miracle on 34th Street

is the headline show running

November 8th – December 22nd.

Single mother, Doris Walker, doesn’t want to fill her six year old daughter Susan’s head with dreamy notions so the idea of a real Santa is not heart of in Doris’ world. When neighbor, Fred, tries to woo Doris by spending time with Susan and taking her to Macy’s to see Santa (Doris’ place of employment) something magical happens. Santa may be the real thing after all! This is a heartwarming show that will surely get even the most cynical to believe.

A Christmas Wizard of Oz

November 15th – December 21st

The children’s theatre brings this fascinating show this holiday season. A snow blizzard whisks Dorothy and Toto away to the magical Elfinsland where she meets Glinda who is the Good Witch of the North Pole. Distraught, Dorothy must get home to open her presents on Christmas morning. She sets off to meet the Wizard for help who happens to live in the Great Palace of Toys. This is a fun show for all ages to enjoy.

The Nutcracker Ballet

November 30th – December 20th

This show is a beautiful tradition at the Shawnee Playhouse. Presented by C&K Dance Theatre, one of the most famous holiday shows comes to life on stage. This happy ballet brings smiles to everyone’s faces year after year. This show runs Fridays and Saturdays only, be sure to reserve your tickets.

The Shawnee Playhouse

522 River Road, Shawnee on Delaware

(570) 421-5093

FOR TICKETS & MORE INFO, VISIT:

theshawneeplayhouse.com